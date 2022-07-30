Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.05, but opened at $38.66. Carriage Services shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $2,133,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $98.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

