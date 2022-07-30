Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $21.60. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 1,595 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

