Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.64

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.77. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 44,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

