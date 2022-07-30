Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.74. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 14,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $654.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

