Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.42. Youdao shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,302 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.