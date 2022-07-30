MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.63. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. The business had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

