Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

