Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 153,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.75.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5,673.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

