Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 153,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.75.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
