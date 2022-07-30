Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

