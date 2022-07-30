10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,594,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.93 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

