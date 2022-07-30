Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Down 49.3% in July

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

