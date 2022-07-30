Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 133.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.

