Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expands By 65.7%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 30th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,426.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.