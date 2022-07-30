Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Unico American Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.72.
About Unico American
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unico American (UNAM)
