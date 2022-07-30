Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Unico American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

