Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Decreases By 38.3%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Viveve Medical Trading Up 5.3 %

VIVE opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

