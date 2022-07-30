iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 174.7% in July

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 174.7% from the June 30th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
