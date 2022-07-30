Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,248,192.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,888,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,728 shares of company stock worth $1,573,903. Insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.