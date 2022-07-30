Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 38.2% in July

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.55. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 696,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 228,744 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

