Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expands By 61.6%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.12 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.63.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

