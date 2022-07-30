Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Grows By 81.3%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.42 on Friday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

