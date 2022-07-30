Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 42.3% in July

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $62.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.