abrdn plc Sells 9,824 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $6,629,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.