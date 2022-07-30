abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.25% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

