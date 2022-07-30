abrdn plc Sells 8,694 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average is $302.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.90.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

