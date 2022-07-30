abrdn plc Has $7.38 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

