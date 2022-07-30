United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given Maintains Rating at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $306.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $292.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.90.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $322.67 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in United Rentals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

