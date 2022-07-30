Robert W. Baird Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $323.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $313.00 to $323.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.40.

Watsco stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

