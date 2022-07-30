Morgan Stanley Trims Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Target Price to $204.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.40.

Watsco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.65. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

