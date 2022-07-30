Mark Adams Buys 10,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $980.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SMART Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SMART Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

