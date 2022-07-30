abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

MNST stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.