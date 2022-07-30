abrdn plc Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

