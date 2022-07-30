Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.19

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 10427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

