Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $17.18

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $19.25. Plug Power shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1,090,665 shares trading hands.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 50.0% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 90.1% in the second quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 158.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 71,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

