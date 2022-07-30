Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.