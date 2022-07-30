Raymond James Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.
Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
