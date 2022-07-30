Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $11.02. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 8,883 shares trading hands.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,367,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

