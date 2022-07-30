Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152,230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

