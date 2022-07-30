Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $165.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

