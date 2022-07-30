Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

