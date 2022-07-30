Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.39.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
