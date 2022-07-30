Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,086.67.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rio Tinto Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.