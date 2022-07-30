CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

