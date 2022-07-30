American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

