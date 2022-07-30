Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

