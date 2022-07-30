Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

