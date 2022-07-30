Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.73.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.