Wells Fargo & Company Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

BOKF stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

