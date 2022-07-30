Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Maintains Rating for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,165,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,184,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.