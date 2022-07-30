Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.