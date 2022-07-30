Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

