Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRON. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cronos Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cronos Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cronos Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

