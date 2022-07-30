Mizuho Lowers Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $34.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.