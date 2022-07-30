Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.2 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $8,482,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

