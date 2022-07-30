Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

