Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.
ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
